Breaking: ASUU fails to reach truce with FG, may extend strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will mostly likely on Monday announce the extension of their strike after the lecturers failed to reach any truce with the federal government.

This is after National Executive Committee (NEC) which held between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The Union has been on one month warning strike before now.

Just few hours ago, the federal government stated that the much-talked about UTAS, a salary payment option for lecturers has experienced failure.

But the leadership of ASUU countered government’s claim.

Details loading…