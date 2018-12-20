Breaking: ASUU, FG faceoff may jeopardise 2019 elections, INEC predicts

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed worry that the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may have serious impact on preparations for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.
The Commission said the continued strike would hamper the recruitment of a number of undergraduate ad-hoc staffers to complement the figure of National Youth Corps members required for election duties.
INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education Committee, Barrister Gratis Okoye made this remark on Thursday at a seminar in Abuja on “Media and Gender Sensitive Reporting of Elections.
He therefore called ASUU and the Federal Government “to quickly and genuinely resolve the lingering impasse that has led to uncertainty in the education sector”
