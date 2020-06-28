Breaking: At last, 317 stranded Nigerians in London arrive Abuja

No fewer than 317 Nigerians stranded in London Sunday night arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja after takeoff delay.

Disclosing this via its Twitter handle, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) wrote, “317 Nigerians including 9 infants arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 9:50pm local time via Air Peace flight P47801 from Heathrow @HeathrowAirport London, today, Sunday, 28th June, 2020 after some delay before takeoff.

“175 passengers will disembark in Abuja while 142 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos. All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19.”

