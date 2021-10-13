Breaking: At last, Anambra deputy governor dumps Obiano’s APGA for APC, less than one month to guber poll

The deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr Nkem Okeke, has finally dumped All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), less than one month before the governorship election in the state.

Dr. Okeke was received by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okeke was led to the President by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Governor Uzodinma, who presented the new APC member to the President, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He is confident that there will be more defections to the ruling party before the November 6 governorship election to be conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State.

