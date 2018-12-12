Breaking: At last, Atiku, Ezekwesili submit, signs peace accord

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has finally signed the 2019 General Elections Peace Accord.

Also, Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili has signed the peace accord The candidates in separate visits on Wednesday signed the Peace Accord at the office of the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja.

They signed the document in the presence of members of the Peace Committee headed by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), in Abuja.

Wazirin Adamawa was accompanied to the ceremony by National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus and other party stalwarts.

Atiku, while signing the peace accord said that he is committed to free, fair and credible election. He also commended President Buhari for signing the peace deal and urged him to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law to demonstrate his willingness to ensure free and fair elections.

Ezekwesili while signing the agreement also called on President Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill. She said this is the only way to assure Nigerians that he is ready for free and fair elections in 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates had earlier on Tuesday signed the peace accord. However, the presidential candidate of the PDP and ACPN and some others were absent at the signing ceremony. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explaining why the party was not represented said it was due to communication lapse between the NPC and its national secretariat.

