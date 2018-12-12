Breaking: At last, Atiku, Ezekwesili submit, signs peace accord

Also, Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili has signed the peace accord
The candidates in separate visits on Wednesday signed the Peace Accord at the office of the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja.
Atiku, while signing the peace accord said that he is committed to free, fair and credible election.
He also commended President Buhari for signing the peace deal and urged him to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law to demonstrate his willingness to ensure free and fair elections.
President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates had earlier on Tuesday signed the peace accord. However, the presidential candidate of the PDP and ACPN and some others were absent at the signing ceremony.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explaining why the party was not represented said it was due to communication lapse between the NPC and its national secretariat.
