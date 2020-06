After regaining his freedom, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi resigned from APC on Sunday at Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo local government area of the state, day after the state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, blocked him from going out of the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Details loading…