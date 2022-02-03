Breaking: At last, CAF approves Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja for Super Eagles vs Ghana’s black stars World Cup playoff

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has finally approved Abuja’s Moshood Abiola National stadium for return leg World Cup qualifier playoff between Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Toyin Ibitoye, Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports development Sunday Dare revealed this to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Ibitoye also said both Super Falcons Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier and Falconets World Cup qualifier would be played on same pitch which was recently renovated under the Public-Private partnership initiative.

The pitch of Abuja National stadium has been without action until Minister Dare approached the private sector under the Adopt-A-Pitch initiative.

The move led to eventual facelift of the stadium after almost 10 years.

The rehabilitation project funded by Africa’s richest man Alhaji Aliko Dangote include regrassing of the pitch and installation of state-of-the-art digital scoreboard.

Details loading…