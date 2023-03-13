Breaking: At last, CBN directs banks to issue N500, N1000

Ten days after Supreme Court declaration, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked banks to start issuing and collecting N500 and N1000 notes.

Anambra state governor Prof. Charles Soludo disclosed this on Monday morning.

Soludo, a former CBN governor told Daily Trust that the incumbent apex bank boss gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

As at the time of filling this report, CBN was yet to issue any official statement regarding the directive.

However, Soludo in an interview said, “The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night. Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.”

He called on residents to report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes.

“Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”

The Anambra Governor said tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

Details loading…

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

