Breaking: At last, Christian Eriksen quits Inter Milan



Christian Eriksen has left Inter Milan following the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

The former Tottenham playmaker has not played for the Serie A giants since last season as playing with a heart defibrillator is banned in Italy.

And Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s clash with Finland at Euro 2020, has now bid farewell to the club.

‘FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent,’ a statement by the club read on Friday.

‘The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

‘Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken.