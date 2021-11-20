Breaking: At last, Davido reveals what to do with entire monies realised on his birthday

Popular Nigerian artist Davido has donated the entire money he realised after sharing his bank details on Twitter to orphanages across the country.

The music star had revealed that friends and fans donated N200million to his bank account within 72 hours.

He also gave his personal N50 million in addition to the total money realised, making it N250million.

Davido disclosed this on Saturday November 20, 2021 via his Twitter and Instagram pages.

He said already a committee that will distribute the money to various orphanages has been set up.

He said, “I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totalling N200,000,000 will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation.”

The music star and father of three said his goal is to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday.