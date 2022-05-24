Breaking: At last, EFCC arrests Rochas Okorocha

After laying siege around the residence former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) eventually arrested All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Blueprint has gathered

EFCC reportedly arrested Okorocha despite teaming supporters who besieged his Abuja home in solidarity.

Operatives of EFCC had since Tuesday morning made fruitless attempts to arrest Okorocha who is a serving Senator.

EFCC later said its operatives laid siege to the residence of the former governor because of his refusal to honour the commission’s invitations.

