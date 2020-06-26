Breaking: At last, family announces late Ajimobi’s burial date, modalities

The family of the late immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday night announced Sunday, June 28, 2020 as the date for his burial.

In a statement signed by the special adviser on media and strategy to the late former governor, Mr Tunji Bolaji, the family stated that his body would be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi central mosque, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The statement reads: “In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo states, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced. Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday the 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to, and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation. Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”