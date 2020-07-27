Breaking: At last, FG bows, allows schools to reopen, students to write WAEC

The federal government has finally scheduled August 4, 2020 as the date final year students will resume school in preparation for 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Announcing the decision at the end of a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies, government said students will have two weeks to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West Africa Examination Council.

According to the decision, West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, will commence on August 17, 2020.

