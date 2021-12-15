Breaking: At last, FG increases Police salary, grants tax waiver

The call for upward review of Police monthly take home has been finally effected by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with the announcement that all Policemen will enjoy 20% increment of salary as from January 2022.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari said the increased police personnel earning was one of the ways to improve the relationship between the force and the Nigerian populace.

The Minister also revealed that FEC has also approved payment for outstanding allowances including death benefits to bereaved families.

He also announced a tax waiver of N18.6 billion for personal between GradeLlevels one to Grade Levels 14.

