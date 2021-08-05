Breaking: At last, Lionel Messi quits Barcelona

Legend Lionel Messi has finally quit his childhood club Barcelona.

This was confirmed in a statement by the club on Thursday evening.

Read the statement below

Official statement from Barcelona

“Despite having reached an agreement between Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations).

Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue to be linked to Barcelona. The two parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled.

Barça wants to thank with all the heart the player’s contribution to the aggrandizement of the institution and wishes him the best in his personal and professional life”.