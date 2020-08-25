Breaking: At last, Messi ‘bolts’ out of Barcelona

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentine sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, one of the worst defeats in the players career and in the club’s history.

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona – the first without a trophy since 2007-08 – and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Last week Barcelona’s new head coach Ronald Koeman said he wants Messi to remain at the club.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

