Breaking: At last, NBBF announces date for elective congress, writes FIBA

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has written to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) stating that the date for the NBBF elective Congress has been scheduled for January 31.

The schedule for the elective Congress was sequel to FIBA’s earlier directive, and eventual recommendation by the NBBF reconciliation committee.

According to an information obtained by Blueprint on Tuesday, the elective congress will take place in Abuja.

A close source to the Federation who revealed this said the Secretary-General of NBBF, Mrs Olabisi Afolabi, on January 17 wrote to FIBA to inform them about the date of the congress, and invited FIBA delegation to monitor the election.

