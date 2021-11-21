Breaking: At last, NFF terminates Gernot Rohr’s contract as Super Eagles coach

Report from the headquarters of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has it that the country’s football governing body has reached mutual termination of agreement with Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

The agreement was reached few hours ago with Rohr said to have returned back to his base, NFF source told Blueprint in Abuja on Sunday.

Clamour for Rohr’s removal reached its peak few days ago after Nigeria’s senior men football team struggled to pull a draw with Cape Verde in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

The NFF is expected to make an official statement on Rohr’s mutual disengagement soon.

