After much allegations and investigations, Nigeria’s economic czar, Akinwumi Adesina, has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) President for a second five-year term.

Adesina was the sole candidate for the position before the election was held on Thursday.

Adesina who was Minister of Agriculture during the last administration faced several accusations and was cleared by independent investigation panel.

