Breaking: At last, Ooni of Ife speaks days after estranged wife quit marriage

Three days after his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, announced that she has quit their marriage, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has spoken.

Oba Ogunwusi who had remained calm took to his Facebook Page to to subtly advice Nigerians on what to do as 2021 ends.

He wrote, “Reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”.

“I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.

“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.

“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.

“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”