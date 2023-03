The Ogun state Police Command on Friday arrested controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable over alleged assault.

Portable was arrested after the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum given to him.

Confirming the news, the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the singer has been arrested and currently cooling his feet at it state headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Details loading …

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp