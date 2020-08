The fleeing 19-year-old prime suspect in the Akinyele serial killings, Sunday Sodipe, was on Sunday rearrested.

According to the Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Lawrence Fadeyi, the alleged serial killer is now in Police net.

‘Yes, I can confirm to you that he has been rearrested. I saw him with my own eyes. He is now in Police net,” SP Fadeyi said.

Details loading…