Breaking: At last, Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper arrives ahead CAR FIFA World Cup qualifier

With barely 24 hours to FIFA World cup qualifier, Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, on Wednesday morning arrived the camp of the team in Lagos ahead of Central AIfrica Republic (CAR) clash slated for Thursday.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was the last player to jet into the camp after 22 players resumed training on Tuesday

Neither Okoye, nor Super Eagles officials have explained why he arrived camp late as at the time of filling this report.

The 23 players now in camp are Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem andn Taiwo Awoniyi.

Others are: William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simon Moses and Maduka Okoye.

Nigeria will take on CAR in a double-header qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and the eturn leg will hold in Duoala, Cameroon on Sunday October 10.

Super Eagles of Nigeria top Group c of the Qatar World Cup qualifying race with maximum points from two matches.

Thursday’s match will kick-off by 4pm WAT.