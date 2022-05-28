Breaking: Atiku stops Wike, Bala, Anyim, others, emerges PDP 2023 presidential candidate

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Atiku was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general election.

Out of the 774 delegates expected across all local governments in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, only 767 delegates were accredited.

Atiku, also known as Waziri Adamawa emerged after a keenly contested primary held at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

Atiku polled 371 votes while Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike polled 237 votes to place second.

Then, immediate past president of the Senate came third with 70 votes.

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

