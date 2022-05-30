Breaking: Atiku storms Wike’s residence days after winning PDP presidential primary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Monday, visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Abuja, barely two days after battling their party’s Presidential ticket.

Atiku, a former vice president defeated Wike at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday night.

Atiku secured the votes of 371 delegates while his closest rival Wike, polled 237 votes.

It was gathered that the visit was to reconcile the two party chieftains and give the PDP a robust outing in the 2023 presidential election against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

