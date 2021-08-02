Breaking: At last, DSS brings detained Sunday Igboho ‘s aides to Court

Sequel to an order issued few days ago to the Director General of the Department of the State Security Service (DSS), the detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho were Monday brought to court by the government agency.

Twelve of the alleged Yoruba secessionist leader, who has been in the DSS custody since July 2 were billed for bail consideration but for their absence at the last hearing.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja gave the order after the defendants lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi,pleaded with the court to sanction DSS for an act of disrespect to lawful court order for the production of the detainees.

He faulted the order paper clamped by DSS for the 14 days detention of the applicants adding that the order was not certified as required by law for public documents.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama during their arrival as one of the cameramen got his camera seized by the overzealous security agents who faulted him for carrying out his duty.

It took the intervention of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondent (NAJUC) before it was released.