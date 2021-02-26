Breaking: Atlast, Matawalle breaks silence on abducted school girls, shuts boarding schools in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has condemned Friday’s abduction of over 300 Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe female students.

He described the incident as alarming and directed closure of all boarding schools.

The governor made the remarks in a state broadcast held at Government House Gusau, Zamfara state capital on Friday.

Governor Matawalle also symphatised with parents of the kidnapped female students, saying already helicopters have been sent to the state for effective survelance in a bid to find out the exact locations of the abductee for necessary action.

He said Zamfara state government under his watch would ensure sustainable peace reconciliation process and disarmament so as to guarantee permanent peace across the state.

“We shall not compromise insecurity bedivilling our state and we are commending the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the unflinching support to my administration in an effort to find lasting solution of the insecurity bedivilling our state,” he said.

He further stated that already all the security agencies have been deployed to the area to search for the whereabout of the captive students, calling on parents and good people of Zamfara state to remain calm and support the government to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.