Breaking: Aubameyang dazzles as Arsenal outclass Manchester City, hit record 21st FA Cup final

Arsenal produced error-free performance to defeat Manchester City 2-0 at Wembley in the first semi-final of 2020 FA Emirates Cup in England on Saturday night.

Aubameyang scored the two goal in both halves of the crucial encounter.

Fresh from beating Liverpool in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s side had to defend for large parts of this semi-final but thwarted City and struck twice on the counter-attack through Aubameyang.

The Gunners took the lead (19) when the striker finished a 18-pass move with a beautifully controlled finish at the back post before doubling the advantage (71) when breaking a lopsided City offside trap and nutmegging Ederson.

Arsenal will play the winners of Sunday’s second semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea in the final – set to be played on Saturday August 1.

Arsenal will be guaranteed a Europa League group place if they win the FA Cup final.

Their win over Liverpool on Wednesday keeps their hopes of qualifying through the league alive – they are three points off sixth place and two below seventh.

City could have no complaints with the result as they rarely tested Emiliano Martínez, who was protected by an outstanding defensive performance led by David Luiz and Kieran Tierney.