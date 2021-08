Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on fire for Arsenal as his hat-trick gingered a bewildered London club that thrashed Championship side West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao cup contest on Wednesday night.

Nicholas Pepe, Saka and Lacazette were other Arsenal players that registered their names on the scoresheet.

Before the match, Arsenal had their opening English Premier League matches against Brentford and Chelsea in the past days.

