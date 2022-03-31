Breaking: Austin Eguavoen resigns as Super Eagles technical adviser

Nigeria’s Super Eagles interim technical adviser Austin Eguavoen has resigned, Blueprint reports.

According to an insider source within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Eguavoen decided to throw in the towel after the Nigerian senior men team failed to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for Qatar between November and December, 2022.

The source said Eguavoen has handed over his resignation letter to NFF.

Nigeria played 1-1 draw with Ghana inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja, but could not go through due to away goal deficit.

After the match, there has been increased call for the President of NFF Amaju Pinnick to resign, but he has remained adamant.

