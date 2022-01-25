[Breaking] Australian Open: Rafael Nadal zooms into semi-final

Rafael Nadal again showed the immense fight which has characterised his career as he overcame physical issues to beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Spanish sixth seed Nadal won 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3, despite struggling physically in the fourth set.

Nadal, whose only title in Melbourne Park came in 2009, needed medication for what seemed to be a stomach issue.

The 34-year-old faces Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils in the last four.

Italian seventh seed Berrettini and French 17th seed Monfils meet in their quarter-final later on Tuesday.

Nadal is two more victories away from earning a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title, which would move him clear of long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.