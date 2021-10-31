Breaking: Ayu, Anyanwu confirmed National chairman, secretary as new PDP executive emerge

A former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, from Benue state, North Central Nigeria emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman-Elect.

Ayu was declared National winner after 3, 426 delegates affirmed his unopposed position at the party’s convention in Abuja.

The outcome of the election was announced in the early hours of Sunday.

Similarly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, from Southeast Nigeria has emerged winner of the National Secretary of the party unopposed.

Blueprint had earlier reported that 18 out of the 21 National Working Committee (NWC) offices were unopposed.

However, for the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) that was keenly contested, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, was declared the winner after polling 2,004 votes at the party’s convention.

Meanwhile, Arapaja’s fellow contender, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, garnered 705 votes.

In a related development, for the position of National Youth Leader, Mohammed Kadade Sulieman won with 3,072 against his closest rival Usman ElKudan who polled 219. And for the Deputy National Chairman (North) Umar Iliya Damagum who polled 2,222 defeated former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Maryam Ina Ciroma, who scored 365.

Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and Chairman Electoral Sub-Committee of the convention Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state who announced the results commended party faithful for what he described as a successful National Convention.

Other elected officers through the party’s unopposed contest that scored 3,426 votes were Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, national treasurer and Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, national legal adviser.

Umar Bature is the new national organising secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro emerged as national financial secretary, Stella Effah-Attoe national woman leader and Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel (national auditor)

Setonji Koshoede is the new deputy national secretary, Ndubisi Eneh David, deputy national treasurer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, deputy national publicity secretary, Ighoyota Amori, deputy national organizing secretary, Adamu Kamale, deputy national financial secretary, Hajaja Yakubu Wanka, deputy national woman leader, Timothy Osadolor, deputy national youth leader and Okechukwu Osuoha, deputy national legal adviser.