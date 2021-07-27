Breaking: Baba Ijesha back in Court over ‘sexual assault’

The embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha is back in court in continuation of his trial over alleged abuse of a minor.

On Monday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the matter after the counsel for comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess, played primary evidence against the embattled actor.

The actor, who is being tried over charges bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor, was granted bail on the ground it was his fundamental human rights.

Baba Ijesha was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.