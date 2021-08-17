Breaking: Bala submits new list of commissioner nominees



Three months after he sacked his cabinet members, governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Tuesday submitted new list of nominees as commissioners to the state house of assembly.



Spokesperson to the speaker of the assembly Abdul Ahmad Burra who disclosed the submission of the new members of the state executive council to be, explained that the governor has requested the assembly to screen and confirm the commissioner nominees.



According to him, those who made the list include; Abdulkadir Ibrahim from Alkaleri local government, Garba Dahiru, Nuruddeen Abdulhamid from Bauchi local government, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam from Dambam local government and Dayyabu Chiroma from Darazo local government.



Others are; Maryam Garba Bagel from Dass local government, Umar Babayo Kesa from Gamawa local government, Asma’u Ahmed from Giade local government, Usman Abdulkadir Moddibo from Jama’are local government, Hajara Jibrin Gidado from Itas/Gadau local government and Sama’ila Dahuwa Kaila from Katagum local government.



Also, from Misau local government Aminu Hammayo was nominated and the list also contains Hamisu Muazu Shira from Shira local government, Sama’ila Burga, Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu from Tafawa Balewa local government, Aliyu Usman Tilde from Toro local government and Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki from Warji local government.



Blueprint observed that there are no nominees from the local government areas of Bogoro, Ganjuwa, Kirfi, Ningi and Zaki in this latest list released by the media aide to the speaker of the house of assembly.