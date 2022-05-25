Breaking: Bala’s name appears in PDP gov’ship primary ballot

The name of the incumbent governor of Bauchi state and PDP Presidential aspirant, Bala Mohammed, Wednesday appeared on the PDP ballot papers for the party’s gubernatorial primary election in the state.



Addressing journalists on the appearance of Bala’s name in the ballot, the Bauchi state PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam attributed the appearance of the PDP presidential aspirant in the governorship ballot to an error from the national secretariat of the party.



“Yes as you have seen the name of His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed in our Governorship primary ballot papers, it was an error from our National Secretariat. His Excellency, Governor Bala is not contesting Governorship election now in Bauchi, he is among those that are contesting for the office of the President in the forthcoming presidential primary of our party.



Meanwhile, the immediate past Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim has emerged unopposed as the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.



In his acceptance speech, the PDP gubernatorial candidate expressed gratitude to party’s delegates for finding him worthy to be the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming general elections.



Barrister Kashim who said he was ready for the task ahead, promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed for the rapid development of the state.



“The journey has started today and we must work together for the task ahead and our party must be united for people to vote for us for our victory in the polls. In the history of Bauchi State, our current Governor, Bala Mohammed has done well in developing the state and we must work tirelessly to build on his successes.We are ready to take over the mantle of leadership of Bauchi State and to deliver effectively.”

