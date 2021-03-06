Breaking: Bandits attack Kaduna airport, kidnap 11 workers, family members

Gunmen have reportedly stormed the residential quatres of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in Kaduna airport, abducting 11 persons, including a family of six and a housewife with her two children.

It gathered that the gunmen invaded the quarters around 12:10 am on Saturday after gaining access through the airport’s runway 05.

Confirming the attack, FAAN spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, said the incident happened last night.

According to her, the 11 abducted persons included a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, with his entire family and a wife and child of staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET.

Two houses were said to have been attacked before the gunmen later moved to the airside of the airport, according to residents.

Similarly, an Engineer in the Airport who spoke with The Nation, said the attackers invaded the quarters around 12:10 am on Saturday after gaining access through the airport’s runway 05.

He said, but for the intervention of the military, the bandits who were in large numbers wanted to kidnap the entire residents of the quarters.

According to him, “Initially when I started hearing gunshots, I was not even bothered, because I thought whoever came here to rob or do anything has made a mistake of his life because we have a military barrack at the airport. But, I later became restless when after like 30 minutes, bullets were still raining.

‘’Along the line, the soldiers came in and engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle, but the soldiers could only prevent them from picking more people because the bandits came with two RPG alongside their many AK47 rifles.

“The attack lasted for hours as the military personnel tried fiercely to resists the attack but the bandits had their way. They went away with nine people, including six people from a single-family.

“The bandits escaped with all the nine victims by putting them on their motorcycles. We are now left with tension and fear. The whole place is litter with bullet cells and holes on the wall,” the source said.