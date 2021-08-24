Breaking: Bandits attack NDA kill 2 officers, abduct 1 in Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy has confirmed reports that two of its officers Lt Cdr Wulah and Flt Lt CM Okoronwo were killed by bandits while one officer, Maj. Datong was kidnapped.

A statement by the Academy Public Relations Officer Major

Bashir Muhd Jajira Tuesday said the incidents occurred at the residential area within the Academy in Afaka ,in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies are in pursuit of the bandits.

The statement reads, “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state have since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.