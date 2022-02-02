Breaking: Bandits invade ASUU chairman’s residence, kidnap family members

Suspected terrorists, Tuesday night, stormed the residence of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University Gusau (FUG) branch, Malam Abdulrahman Adamu, and kidnapped five members of his family in Damba area of Gusau metropolitan.

The information officer of the university, Umar Usman, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Blueprint Wednesday.

According to him, the bandits kidnapped Malam Abbas Umar who is a neighbour of ASUU chairman during the attack.

Umar said the bandits launched an attack on residents of ASUU chairman on Tuesday.

“The bandits besieged the residence of ASUU chairman Tuesday night according to report reaching us, and abducted five members of his family and his neighbour Malam Abbas Umar,” Umar Usman confirmed.

The FUG image maker stated that the bandits were on a mission to abduct ASUU chairman where he narrowly escaped.

However, all efforts to reach Zamfara state police command public relations officer Sp Muhammad Shehu by Blueprint proved abortive as at the time of filling the report.