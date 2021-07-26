Breaking: Bandits invade community near Kaduna, kidnap another first class traditional ruler

The Kpop Ham and paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Jaba local area of Kaduna state, Dr. Jonathan Danladi Gyet Maude, has been abducted by suspected to be kidnappers.

Though information available to Blueprint did not specify when the top traditional ruler was kidnapped, his brother, Anthony Maude while confirming the incident said that the first class monarch was kidnapped in his farm located at Gitata community in Nasarawa state.

Gitata is a boundary community between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Sketchy available did not disclose if the over 80-year-old traditional ruler was accompanied by his security details or if he was alone and the whereabouts of the security details.  

The Kaduna Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, while confirming the kidnap said the Police Command is in touch with their counterparts in Nasarawa state are seriously working on the matter.

