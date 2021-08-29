Breaking: Bandits invade Kaduna, kill Senator’s son

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday reportedly killed Captain Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, son of a serving Senator Senator Bala Na’Allah.

The pilot is said to be the eldest son of the Senator was killed by the hoodlums in his Malali (GRA) residence in Kaduna North Local Government Area on Sunday.

Senator Na’Allah represents Kebbi South Senatorial seat in the Senate and was the Deputy Majority leader in the Eighth Senate.

An aide to Senator Na’Allah, Malam Garba Mohammed, confirmed the killing of the trained pilot in a statement trending on social media.

“Suspected Kaduna Bandits Kill Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, the first Son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in his Malali GRA Residence Kaduna today,” he said.

The bandit also killed two persons, including in two local government areas of Kaduna North and Kajuru, Kaduna state.