Breaking: Bandits kidnap 13, kill 1 in Zaria

Armed Bandits have abducted 13 people and killed 1 following an attack Thursday night on 2 communities of Kanuwar Isa and Kugu of Dutse Ward in Zaria local government of Kaduna state.

A source in Zulkifil Sani disclosed to Blueprint that the Bandits invaded Kasuwar Isa community Thursday night where they kidnapped nine people from the community and proceeded to Kugu and abducted four.

“They shot dead a former councillor that represented the ward in Zaria Local Government known as Honourable Magaji Shaka-Zulu “, he said.

At the time of filing this report, the Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached so as to seek for comment on the attack.