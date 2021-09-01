Breaking: Bandits kidnap many students, teachers in Zamfara

Suspected group of recalstrant unrepentant Bandits on Wednesday stormed Government Day Secondary school Kaya in Maradun local government area, and kidnapped over 100 students alongside some of their teachers during school hours.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity told our Correspondent via telephone conversation that the Bandits stormed the school premises around 11:00am began shooting indiscriminately on air and kidnapped unspecified number of students and their teachers on the spot.

“As I am talking to you now, we can not ascertain how many students both male and female and their teachers were kidnapped during the attack but we saw over 100 students including some of their teachers were chased by the Bandits to unknown destination,” he said.

Blueprint reports that the attack occurred during a prayer session on the current insecurity challenges as a result of resurgence of Banditry in the state held at the Emir of Gusau’s palace Wednesday which was attended by the Zamfara State governor.

When contacted by Blueprint, the public relations officer Sp Muhammad Shehu of the state police command said they would investigate over the issue.

“Please I will get back to you, just give some minutes,” he said.

