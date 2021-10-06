Breaking: Bandits kill 18, burn houses, vehicles in Zamfara (PICTURES)

No fewer than 18 people including men, womens and children have been killed by the suspected group of brigand armed bandits in a fresh attack at Kurya Madaro Town of Kaura Namoda local government council in Zamfara State.

Resident of the area who narrowly escaped from the attack in an interview with Blueprint identified as Malam Mohammed Lawali Kurya in Gusau Wednesday said, the bandits stormed the town around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

He added that the bandits includes men and women who raided camels and horses with dangerous weapons during the invasion of their town.

According to him, the bandits set police operational vehicle, one trailer, four other vehicles belonging to the community and many shops on fire during the attack.

“Immediately they started the attack, even our district Head informed the military and other security personnel but we didn’t see them until the following early morning of today Wednesday,” he added

Malam Kurya further added that him and his wife was narrowly escaped from the Bandits attack to Gusau during the invasion.

“I suspected that these people were not Nigerians but from Niger Republic because their mode of dressing and language intonation indicated that they are not Nigerians,” he said.

He called on Zamfara State and federal government to come to their rescue from the Bandits by deploying more troops to the area for their safety.

According to him, all the deceased have been laid to rest on Wednesday in Kurya Madaro town, according to Islamic right.

However, all efforts to reach Zamfara State Police Command spokesman SP. Muhammd Shehu on the matter by our correspondent proved abortive, while efforts to reach the Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkana by our reporter also failed as he was said to be holding a crucial security meeting as at time of filling this report.







