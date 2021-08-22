Breaking: Bandits release 15 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students

Parents of kidnapped Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna had course to rejoice on Sunday as 15 of the remaining 80 kidnapped students were released by the bandits.



Blueprint recalled that bandits broke into the school located at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun local government area of the state, in the early hours of July 5, 2021 and whisked 121 boarding students away from their hostels into the forest.



The kidnappers later released 28 of the students on Sunday July 25 after receiving N50 million ransom from the parents. The bandits thereafter made fresh demand of N80 million ransom to release the remaining 80 students in their captivity.



Blueprint however gathered that a certain sum of money was paid as ransom for release of the 15 students, but the amount could not be ascertained before going to press.



Confirming their release Sunday morning, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab said that the 15 students were released Saturday night by the bandits and were reunited with their parents.



However, there was no information yet on the situation surrounding the release of the remaining 65 students.