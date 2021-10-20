Breaking: Bandits strike, abduct 30 passengers in Niger



Bandits have struck again, and the abduction of 30 passengers at Garun Gabas in Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The passengers were reportedly abducted on Wednesday by the gunmen from three separate vehicles comprising of 18 seater bus and two other vehicles.

It was learnt that the bandits in their large number with dangerous weapons stormed Zungeru Garun Gabas highway shooting sporadically to scare villagers before kidnapping the passengers to unknown destination.

One of the villagers who pleaded ananormity said in a telephone interview that the bandits have now advanced to Kundu forest in Rafi local government council to rustle cattle in that area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Niger state command DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached on the incident.