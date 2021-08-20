Breaking: Bandits strike another Kaduna community, kill one, injure another, many flee

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday afternoon invaded Ungwan Ayaba, close to Juji in Sabon Tasha ward of Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna metropolis, killing one and injuring another.

Though details are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, a close source said several have fled the community and are taking refuge in Juji, as at the time of filing this report around 2pm on Friday August 20, 2021.

“Many refugees are in my house right now after escaping from Ungwan Ayaba. It is pathetic and sad that the bandits are becoming more daring, even staging attack in broad daylight,” the source, based in Juji lamented.

He informed that the IDPs from Ungwan Ayaba currently in Juji are over 50, following bandits’ attacks on the community over the past three days.

“Two days ago, one of my cousins there was killed and three of his brothers were abducted,” he informed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, when contacted, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

He however, promised to reach the Divisional Police Officer in the area and come up with details.

Ungwan Ayaba is located in Kakau Ward, Chikun LGA, few kilometres from Gonin Gora along Kaduna-Abuja Highway.