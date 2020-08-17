Breaking: Barcelona ‘appoint’ new coach as fans await Messi final decision

Barcelona will appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager this week with Quique Setien set to be sacked after the club’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern.

Former Everton boss Koeman emerged as the Catalan side’s key target in the wake of the Champions League quarter-final humbling, and the club plan to install him as the new man in the dugout this week after Setien’s departure has been confirmed, Dailymail reports.

Ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had also been touted as a possible candidate for the role despite vowing to never take over after managing rivals Espanyol, but now Koeman is set to take the side forward into a new era.

Already, fans are still expecting whether Lionel Messi will decide to leave the club or not.

