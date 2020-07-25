Breaking: Barcelona legend tests positive for Coronavirus

Barcelona icon Xavi revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

The 40-year-old Barcelona and Spain legend, now the manager of Al Sadd in Qatar, is asymptomatic.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘A few days ago, following the QSL (Qatar Stars League) protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.

‘I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in [the] QSL, [the] QFA (Qatar Football Association) and [at] Al-Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.’

Xavi had been preparing to take charge of his team ahead of the restart of the domestic season in Qatar, which had been suspended in March.