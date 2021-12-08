Breaking: Barcelona submit to ‘heavy’ Bayern Munich defeat, crash out of UEFA Champions League

Barcelona to Bayern Munich to miss out on a Champions League last-16 place and drop down into the Europa League.

Bayern scored their first when Robert Lewandowski’s cross found Thomas Muller and his header just crossed the line.

The hosts doubled their lead thanks to a superb 30-yard strike from former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal in the second half with a routine finish after a pull-back from Alphonso Davies on an embarrassing evening for Barcelona.

