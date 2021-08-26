Breaking: Barely 3 months after, kidnapped Tegina Islamic school children regain freedom

After nearly three months in captivity, over 70 kidnapped pupils from Islamic school in Tegina, Niger state have been released by their abductors.

The secretary to the state government Ibrahim Ahmed Matane who confirmed the latest development said the children are being transported to Minna the state capital.

The Islamiya pupils were held for 88 days and 11 hours according to the timeline of the days and time they have spent in the bandits’ captivity.

While the Tegina students have now regained their freedom, the abducted students of Yauri Federal Government College (FGC) have been in captivity for 70 days, and the remaining abducted students of a Baptist School in Kaduna will be spending their 52 days in captivity.

